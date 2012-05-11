Travis Nagle

Dvs Wip Icons GIF

Dvs Wip Icons GIF dvs icons
WIP icons from work today, which may or may not be used for different series shoe boxes. Perhaps a repeating pattern or might do something else with them. We will see!

Posted on May 11, 2012
