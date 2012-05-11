Kyle Blackman

1933 Sneak Peek

Kyle Blackman
Kyle Blackman
  • Save
1933 Sneak Peek typography guilloche vintage retro beer illustrator
Download color palette

Getting started on logo and label designs for the beers that I home brew.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Kyle Blackman
Kyle Blackman

More by Kyle Blackman

View profile
    • Like