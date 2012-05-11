Colin Campbell

CLC Identity E.01 & E.02

CLC Identity E.01 & E.02 logo identity canvas lawn care vector
Trying out some colors, complementing cool with warm. Got another pair on the way as well.
Oh, and I added a small bit of detail in the wheel. Such a rebel, folks!

Posted on May 11, 2012
