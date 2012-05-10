Yossi Belkin

Messes of Dresses

Yossi Belkin
Yossi Belkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Messes of Dresses logo type trademark mark icon dresses women clothing
Download color palette

Playing with some ideas for a hip women's clothing shop...

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Yossi Belkin
Yossi Belkin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Yossi Belkin

View profile
    • Like