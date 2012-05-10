Tyler Barber

Dayz Logo wip

Dayz Logo wip logo vector videogame
Day Z is a mod for ARMA 2 that is basically the Walking Dead Simulation game. It's brilliant, so I wanted to make a logo for it.

Posted on May 10, 2012
