Andrés Rodríguez

Slider

Andrés Rodríguez
Andrés Rodríguez
  • Save
Slider ui slider web design clean picture
Download color palette

This is my rebound. Loved the original post so I decided to design mine. Hope you like it.

400x300
Rebound of
Slider
By Prakash Ghodke 👋
View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Andrés Rodríguez
Andrés Rodríguez

More by Andrés Rodríguez

View profile
    • Like