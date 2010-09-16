Nathan Godding

NG Business Cards 1

Nathan Godding
Nathan Godding
  • Save
NG Business Cards 1 monogram blue orange business card
Download color palette

A couple options I've been looking at for my business card layout. Colors subject to change. Looking for some feedback. A clean, professional direction, or...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2010
Nathan Godding
Nathan Godding

More by Nathan Godding

View profile
    • Like