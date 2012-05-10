Michelle Polowick

Marylou's

Michelle Polowick
Michelle Polowick
  • Save
Marylou's brand identity coffee hand type retro heart pink
Download color palette

Brand identity for a coffee shop.
I illustrated the characters as well as created the hand-drawn type logo.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Michelle Polowick
Michelle Polowick

More by Michelle Polowick

View profile
    • Like