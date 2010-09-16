Digital Pen

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Now before u guys say anything, i know pencil / pen are not the same thing, but think about this... I like the playstation move and how it looks, also i like pencils more than pens, and think the pencil has not been used in quite a while, so a mix of traditional pencil shape with a twist of a PSMove© controller, so the shape can actually be anything even a pickle lol. The important part to me is the button that allows the user to draw when pressed on some digital surface.
Now tell me if u guys see any thing that's missing etc.
Thx :)