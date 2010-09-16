Pedja Rusic

Digital Pen

Digital Pen iphone icon digital pen notes app
Now before u guys say anything, i know pencil / pen are not the same thing, but think about this... I like the playstation move and how it looks, also i like pencils more than pens, and think the pencil has not been used in quite a while, so a mix of traditional pencil shape with a twist of a PSMove© controller, so the shape can actually be anything even a pickle lol. The important part to me is the button that allows the user to draw when pressed on some digital surface.
Now tell me if u guys see any thing that's missing etc.
Thx :)

Posted on Sep 16, 2010
