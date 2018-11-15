Siggi Baldursson

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Personal Logo icon vector branding personal logodesign
Work from 2016.
SIGGIBAL is short for my full name – Sigurður Baldursson. I have been freelancing since 2015, doing all sorts of graphic design, with a focus for digital mediums.

The goal was creating a modern logo, readable in all sizes that represent me. The hexagon is one of my favorite basic shapes.

Keywords: Professional, Adaptable & Trustworthy.

Posted on Nov 15, 2018
Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Product Designer keen on Usability
