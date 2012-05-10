Adium Icon Set Folder

Robert Cooper

Decided to do a custom folder icon for my Adium Icon set.

You can download the icons here: http://adiumxtras.com/index.php?a=xtras&xtra_id=8295

Posted on May 10, 2012
