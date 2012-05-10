Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney for Focus Lab
Patterns plants house leaf green oxygen icon branding style guide presentation focus lab design logo
I must say that @matt yow put together the base for a sick collection of patterns. More to come..

Flowers, Plants and Leaves for the people that didn't put it together.

A brand agency where imagination meets process.
