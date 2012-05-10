Jono Hale

Horowhenua College 2011 Leavers Pennet thing..

This was a concept I did last year... was one of my first concepts I did at work... they went with a more 'traditional' option... #smalltownsareweird (also, it's called a Pennant)

Posted on May 10, 2012
