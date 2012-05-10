Elegant but modern type

Just started working on this new project. (As always) working from the content-out, starting with typography before letting it dictate form. So far I'm using Jubilat for the site title, Brandon Grotesque for headings, and Crimson for body. Have already started folding some color ideas in, although not tied to them yet.

For those interested, the site will be: "a forum for regular discussion by writers, activists, and scholars on the topics of labor, immigration, the environment, politics and world affairs." This means I'm designing for long-form articles and serious subject matter. Therefore, the reading experience is key and the design must be neutral and complimentary to the content (as it should always be anyway).