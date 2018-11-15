Intuit | The Design Genome Project

Another report for the Design Genome Project means another illustration to share – this time for Intuit.

Once again we commissioned the excellent Ranga Krishnamani to create some beautiful artwork for the report. The challenge? To bring to life Intuit’s superpower of ‘Designing for Delight’, which encompasses their history of embracing design and storytelling culture.

Intuit use the power of design to stay hyper-connected with customers and develop products that not only give them confidence, but also delight them along the way. These ideas of connection and delight were brought together to create the final flowing dance concept. Bonus points for anyone who knows the iconic artist we paid homage to with this illustration!

