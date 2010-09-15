Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Woman in Red

Woman in Red illustration character design
I'm digging the gradient mesh tool in Illustrator. It allows me to do some subtle shadows and effects that I've not really done in my work before. Fun!

Temporarily Bald
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
