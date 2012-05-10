McKay

Dinda Logotype + Icon
I took a step backwards and asked myself what the feelings and values were that I wanted to represent. Design is important to the brand. Not unaccessible design, but highly accessible design. Feminine. As Dinda is all about babies and kids, of both genders, I wanted there to be a strong relationship represented between the icon and the logotype. I wanted it to feel like an embrace.

Posted on May 10, 2012
