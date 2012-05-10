Braden Kowitz

Wireframe sketch for Google Ventures homepage

Braden Kowitz
Braden Kowitz
  • Save
Wireframe sketch for Google Ventures homepage googleventures designstudio homepage masonry
Download color palette

Initial sketches for the Google Ventures homepage

You can see the final version here:
http://www.googleventures.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Braden Kowitz
Braden Kowitz

More by Braden Kowitz

View profile
    • Like