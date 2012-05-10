Mixpanel

Mixpanel Drop Menu UI

Mixpanel
Mixpanel
  • Save
Mixpanel Drop Menu UI drop menu select menu gray button ui
Download color palette

This is a drop menu from one of our current projects. More to come!

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Mixpanel
Mixpanel
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mixpanel

View profile
    • Like