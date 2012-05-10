matt_goodall

Facebook Cover photo

matt_goodall
matt_goodall
  • Save
Facebook Cover photo facebook cover photo wotcha!
Download color palette

This is the (long overdue) FB cover photo for my brand page. The cropped off 'A' belongs to the headline 'WOTCHA!'

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
matt_goodall
matt_goodall

More by matt_goodall

View profile
    • Like