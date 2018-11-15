Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilya Fedorenko

Lucky Snacky 🍎

Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko
  • Save
Lucky Snacky 🍎 food web ux design ui deisgn
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble!

This is a new shot from me on the promotional website called Lucky Snacky. The main aim was to present a new product: to show the entire range, how the product is produced and where you can buy it. Also you can test it — luckysnacky.ru.

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2018
Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko

More by Ilya Fedorenko

View profile
    • Like