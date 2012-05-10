Braden Kowitz

Masonry Lockup

Braden Kowitz
Braden Kowitz
  • Save
Masonry Lockup googleventures designstudio masonry
Download color palette

Homepage for Google Ventures
http://www.googleventures.com

Masonry lockup, photography, icon system.

In collaboration with Naz Hamid at Weightshift.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Braden Kowitz
Braden Kowitz

More by Braden Kowitz

View profile
    • Like