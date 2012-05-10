Amy Hood

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Dj Lenny Ray Logo C
Had some fun with the font Ribbons. Made it look 3d with angles and the pathfinder tool and color. One of my faves!

Posted on May 10, 2012
Type Design & Brand Identity
