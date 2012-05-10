Stan Grabowski

Shot In The Dark

Shot In The Dark logo
Idea I came up with when working on a logo for a company names "A Shot in the Dark." While this really doesn't convey that name (since the darkness would only come after the shot!) I still liked how this basic idea came out.

Posted on May 10, 2012
