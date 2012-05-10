Amy Hood

Dj Lenny Ray Logo B

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Hire Me
  • Save
Dj Lenny Ray Logo B logo branding music dj identity font typeface type vector
Download color palette

Another option for the dj. Handmade font with paintbrushes in AI. Free-er option, for sure!

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Type Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Amy Hood

View profile
    • Like