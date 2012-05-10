Bill Kenney
Focus Lab

Evolution

Bill Kenney
Focus Lab
Bill Kenney for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Evolution branding plant style guide presentation icon mark eco logo logo design focus lab design
Download color palette

The evolution of a mark by @matt yow and myself =)

There were about ten thousand iterations but here is the the simple breakdown.

Created with the Focus Lab team

Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like