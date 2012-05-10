Miss D

Issue 28 of Just Plain Text

Miss D
Miss D
  • Save
Issue 28 of Just Plain Text justplaintext
Download color palette

Television brought the brutality of war into the comfort of the living room. Vietnam was lost in the living rooms of America - not on the battlefields of Vietnam. http://justplaintext.com/28-Marshall-McLuhan/ MAKE SURE YOU VIEW THE ACTUAL PAGE!! AS IT IS AWESOME:)

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Miss D
Miss D

More by Miss D

View profile
    • Like