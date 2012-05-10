Alex Lupse

Playing with the logo

Alex Lupse
Alex Lupse
Hire Me
  • Save
Playing with the logo logo texture bevel badge design volume writing text circle wood blue
Download color palette

Just playing with my logo on some textures.
Colored texture from @Matthew Skiles.
here is the texture pack.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Alex Lupse
Alex Lupse
Product Designer with a Creative background
Hire Me

More by Alex Lupse

View profile
    • Like