Tawny Vaughan

Trifecta of Awesome

Tawny Vaughan
Tawny Vaughan
  • Save
Trifecta of Awesome concentric circles ven diagram blue green orange hand done lettering
Download color palette

Just working on some hand done lettering to be used on top of the overlapping circles to describe what the merging is for.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Tawny Vaughan
Tawny Vaughan

More by Tawny Vaughan

View profile
    • Like