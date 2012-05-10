Michal Šimonfy

Android ui

A snapshot of android UI design for http://odkazprestarostu.sk - a website which allows citizens to notify local authorities about various problems which appears in their neighbourhood.

Full view http://i.imgur.com/lKp2r.jpg

Posted on May 10, 2012
