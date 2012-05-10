Adam Grason

Computers Are For Creating

Computers Are For Creating shirt tech apparel ilustration lamp coffee plant
Wrapped this up a while ago for a friend of mine. He just posted it for pre order. I am stoked on how this came out and had a blast working on it.

You can purchase it here.
http://shawnblanc.bigcartel.com/

Posted on May 10, 2012
