Sonos controller iOS app - music select

Sonos controller iOS app - music select sonos ui ux iphone app music remote
Conceptual redesign of the Sonos iPhone controller app. This is the music selection and search menu.

For the full monty:
http://colindesignspace.com/?portfolio=sonos-controller-iphone-app-redesign-version-2

Posted on May 10, 2012
