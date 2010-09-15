Michael Spitz

Cards For Care

Alright, so still a WIP > But here's where this guy is headed...

The central heart is really the only piece that's set, but I'm playing around with a few ideas for rubber stamping i.e. 'postmarking' for print applications. The site implementation isn't scheduled to roll out until the UI undergoes a slight overhaul, but this guy should show up on the back end in the meanwhile.

The company provides a platform where users can give to various charities / non-profits in the name of a person of their choice, while firing off an e-card to that person in the process.

Rebound of
'Heart' Logo Study
