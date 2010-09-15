Anton Kudin

ipad safari+icab

ipad browser safari icab tabs mockup top sites
figuring out how tabs could look on an ipad.

100%: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/937973/ipad-safari-icab-100.png

Posted on Sep 15, 2010
