Leo

Appex

Leo
Leo
Hire Me
  • Save
Appex logo sphere colorful blue yellow green orange red app developers all4leo leo colever logo freelance designer smart logo sphere logo iconic logo colourful logo developer logo
Download color palette

Icon for upcoming logo for developers company. Idea is bright colors and sphere which symbolize "art of math".

Looking for a Smart logo?

‣ We are smart by design - branding studio
‣ Check our instagram

Leo
Leo
Smart by design
Hire Me

More by Leo

View profile
    • Like