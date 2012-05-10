Dribbble Massif2 400x300

Monotype

Here's the final Massif artwork that debuted on the new.fonts.com Beta. This hero image was inspired by the story of Massif. Read the story and purchase the completed typeface here: http://new.fonts.com/font/monotype-imaging/massif

By Monotype
Posted on May 10, 2012
