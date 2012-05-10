Josiah Katz

Circles are the new squares

Josiah Katz
Josiah Katz
  • Save
Circles are the new squares keynoteish
Download color palette

Pretty excited about what we're making, the design problems we're solving, and code we're writing.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Josiah Katz
Josiah Katz

More by Josiah Katz

View profile
    • Like