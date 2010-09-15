Benek Lisefski

Premier Skills titlebar detail

Premier Skills titlebar detail
Premier Skills page designs almost done. One recent refinement was the addition of this subtle pattern and shadow to give the page a bit more depth and polish. Fingers crossed for client sign-off.

Posted on Sep 15, 2010
