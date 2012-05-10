Colin Gauntlett

Dancing Shiva 2

Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Hire Me
  • Save
Dancing Shiva 2
Download color palette

About 3rd done with the shading.

E5db2d961550c1e728ca5ccb0d314182
Rebound of
Dancing Shiva
By Colin Gauntlett
Posted on May 10, 2012
Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Freelance Graphic Artist and dog lover.
Hire Me

More by Colin Gauntlett

View profile
    • Like