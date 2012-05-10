Sean McCabe

Amperstamp

Sean McCabe
Sean McCabe
  • Save
Amperstamp rubber lettering typography ampersand stamp
Download color palette

Large View: http://seanw.es/GWOX

Tasty new stamp for personal branding on some upcoming projects. Custom made at RubberStamps.net.

Typographer trademark dribbble
Rebound of
Ampersand Tattoo
By Sean McCabe
View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Sean McCabe
Sean McCabe

More by Sean McCabe

View profile
    • Like