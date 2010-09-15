Mike Bernardo

Rocker switch v2

Mike Bernardo
Mike Bernardo
Hire Me
  • Save
Rocker switch v2 iphone rocker switch dark gray ui button ios
Download color palette

As several people noted, the perspective was a bit off on this one. Fixed the raised half to appear more "head on", and enhanced the glow a bit.

Better?

996f1dd58dc29632931bea0c73748dbe
Rebound of
Rocker switch
By Mike Bernardo
View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Mike Bernardo
Mike Bernardo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Bernardo

View profile
    • Like