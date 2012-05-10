Franz Bruckhoff

3D Extrusion Bitmap Library: Pressed Detail Disclosure Button ツ

3D Extrusion Bitmap Library: Pressed Detail Disclosure Button ツ futuristic iphone scifi glow ipad
Enhanced pressed detail disclosure button. To be used in dark environments with increased screen brightness (Holographium 2). Suggestions?

Check it out:
http://vimeo.com/34039037
http://holographium.com

Rebound of
3D Extrusion Bitmap Library: Detail Disclosure Button ツ
Posted on May 10, 2012
