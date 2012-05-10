Adam Ladd

Symbol concepts WIP

symbol concepts black contrast
Concepts that are WIP for a group that empowers artists (from dancers to painters), supports their endeavors, and builds community. Would love feedback.

Posted on May 10, 2012
