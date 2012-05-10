Messages training icon

Rickard Aronsson

This is just a training icon from my side. I've got inspired by Craig "iPhaze" Philips.

I have no intention to steal or making mine better then his!
I really like the colors he used and this is what I ended up with! :)

If someone has a problem with this I take it down, but please remember... just did this for fun and nothing else!

Posted on May 10, 2012
