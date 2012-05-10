Eduardo Shiota

Responsive Design Workshop Template

Eduardo Shiota
Eduardo Shiota
  • Save
Responsive Design Workshop Template responsive blog template serifs
Download color palette

This is the template of the page I'll be teaching to build in the Responsive Web Design workshop next week. It's got menus, all-type headlines, images, forms and videos, so that we cover how to responsively implement all basic types of web design elements.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Eduardo Shiota
Eduardo Shiota

More by Eduardo Shiota

View profile
    • Like