Kyle Anthony Miller

8mm Take 2

Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Hire Me
  • Save
8mm Take 2 lines worn retro illustration black texture vintage camera video old
Download color palette

I think i like the more simplified version. Yes no?

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Branding startups for over 10 years. 👉 31,373 followers
Hire Me

More by Kyle Anthony Miller

View profile
    • Like