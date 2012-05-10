Michael Parenteau

Roadshow - Event Details Overlay

Michael Parenteau
Michael Parenteau
  • Save
Roadshow - Event Details Overlay event register map overlay
Download color palette

There was going to be some nice interaction to make this overlay appear from the side of the screen... but with time constraints, we went with a separate page as the behavior on mobile devices was not polished. We may revisit.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Michael Parenteau
Michael Parenteau
Making things that matter to someone other than myself.

More by Michael Parenteau

View profile
    • Like