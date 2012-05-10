Gunder Bruun Eriksen

KK søtt

ui iphone app food baking cakes tactile
Baking app design for the norwegian magazine KK. I aimed for a tactile look and feel inspired from a kitchen environment. Fabric, cloth and wallpaper textures blended with clean surfaces.

Excuse me for the norwegian content in the screenshots :)

Prototype and UX developed by Mobiento.com. Programming Brewinapps.no.

Posted on May 10, 2012
