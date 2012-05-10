Jacob Castiglioni

Pinball

Jacob Castiglioni
Jacob Castiglioni
  • Save
Pinball logo mark flipper branding pinball greyscale
Download color palette

Logo/Mark for a Gaming project made in Unipi.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Jacob Castiglioni
Jacob Castiglioni

More by Jacob Castiglioni

View profile
    • Like