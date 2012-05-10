Alexander Pankratov

CSS test

Alexander Pankratov
Alexander Pankratov
  • Save
CSS test
Download color palette

That's not bad at all. CSS has come a long way, rgba alone saves a ton of prototyping time.

Posted on May 10, 2012
Alexander Pankratov
Alexander Pankratov

More by Alexander Pankratov

View profile
    • Like